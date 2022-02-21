Magna International Inc. (MGA) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -1.04% Fall

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.01B, closed the last trade at $77.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.81 on the day or -1.04% during that session. The MGA stock price is -34.69% off its 52-week high price of $104.28 and 6.16% above the 52-week low of $72.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Magna International Inc. (MGA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.59.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) trade information

Sporting -1.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the MGA stock price touched $77.42 or saw a rise of 3.56%. Year-to-date, Magna International Inc. shares have moved -4.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) have changed -4.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.54.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Magna International Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.60%, compared to 13.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -18.50% and -25.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.40%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.31 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.49 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $9.08 billion and $10.57 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.60% for the current quarter and -0.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -54.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 39.80%.

MGA Dividends

Magna International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 17 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.72 at a share yield of 2.22%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.49%.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.64% with a share float percentage of 69.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Magna International Inc. having a total of 797 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 12.6 million shares worth more than $948.28 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Royal Bank of Canada held 4.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 11.54 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $868.07 million and represent 3.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard/Windsor II. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.19% shares in the company for having 3.57 million shares of worth $299.45 million while later fund manager owns 3.36 million shares of worth $273.55 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.