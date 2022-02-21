M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.43B, closed the last trade at $48.86 per share which meant it gained $1.27 on the day or 2.67% during that session. The MHO stock price is -53.19% off its 52-week high price of $74.85 and 3.07% above the 52-week low of $47.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 351.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.38.

M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO) trade information

Sporting 2.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the MHO stock price touched $48.86 or saw a rise of 1.99%. Year-to-date, M/I Homes Inc. shares have moved -21.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO) have changed -5.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $88.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $76.00 while the price target rests at a high of $100.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -104.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -55.55% from current levels.

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that M/I Homes Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.83%, compared to 32.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.60% and 8.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $982.05 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.01 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $906.43 million and $828.78 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.30% for the current quarter and 21.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 83.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.50%.

MHO Dividends

M/I Homes Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.86% with a share float percentage of 95.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with M/I Homes Inc. having a total of 324 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.83 million shares worth more than $279.35 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 16.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 2.66 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $153.46 million and represent 9.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.79% shares in the company for having 1.98 million shares of worth $113.09 million while later fund manager owns 0.93 million shares of worth $53.12 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.19% of company’s outstanding stock.