Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.01M, closed the last trade at $1.33 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 4.72% during that session. The JUPW stock price is -492.48% off its 52-week high price of $7.88 and 52.63% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 560.37K shares.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) trade information

Sporting 4.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the JUPW stock price touched $1.33 or saw a rise of 1.48%. Year-to-date, Jupiter Wellness Inc. shares have moved 49.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) have changed 87.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.37.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -18.90% over the past 6 months.

JUPW Dividends

Jupiter Wellness Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.58% with a share float percentage of 17.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jupiter Wellness Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glenview Trust Co with over 1.99 million shares worth more than $2.81 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Glenview Trust Co held 8.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.41 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.58 million and represent 1.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.71% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.24 million while later fund manager owns 40072.0 shares of worth $77739.0 as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.