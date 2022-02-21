JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.17B, closed the last trade at $23.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -0.63% during that session. The JELD stock price is -33.29% off its 52-week high price of $31.47 and 7.24% above the 52-week low of $21.90. The 3-month trading volume is 617.34K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.54.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) trade information

Sporting -0.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the JELD stock price touched $23.61 or saw a rise of 2.8%. Year-to-date, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares have moved -10.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) have changed -2.64%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27.00 while the price target rests at a high of $39.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -65.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14.36% from current levels.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.38%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.00% and 40.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.00%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.22 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.16 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.15 billion and $1.09 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.70% for the current quarter and 6.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 45.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.30%.

JELD Dividends

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 134.46% with a share float percentage of 135.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JELD-WEN Holding Inc. having a total of 231 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 14.87 million shares worth more than $372.2 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 16.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.13 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $228.41 million and represent 9.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Fidelity Value Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.85% shares in the company for having 5.36 million shares of worth $134.18 million while later fund manager owns 3.38 million shares of worth $92.71 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.69% of company’s outstanding stock.