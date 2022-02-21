Investors In Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) Will Start Making Money Again

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.03B, closed the last trade at $12.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -1.30% during that session. The PRM stock price is -17.09% off its 52-week high price of $15.14 and 17.79% above the 52-week low of $10.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 588.40K shares.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) trade information

Sporting -1.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the PRM stock price touched $12.93 or saw a rise of 3.29%. Year-to-date, Perimeter Solutions SA shares have moved -6.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) have changed 1.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.63.

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) estimates and forecasts

PRM Dividends

Perimeter Solutions SA is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.69% with a share float percentage of 59.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Perimeter Solutions SA having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Qube Research & Technologies Ltd with over 0.19 million shares worth more than $2.62 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd held 0.12% of shares outstanding.