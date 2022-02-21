Investor Trust Slackened After American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) Shares Dropped By -$4.13

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.56B, closed the last trade at $38.02 per share which meant it lost -$4.13 on the day or -9.80% during that session. The AEL stock price is -17.02% off its 52-week high price of $44.49 and 31.06% above the 52-week low of $26.21. The 3-month trading volume is 445.84K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.03.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) trade information

Sporting -9.80% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the AEL stock price touched $38.02 or saw a rise of 11.77%. Year-to-date, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares have moved -2.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) have changed -8.01%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $47.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -23.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.21% from current levels.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.15%, compared to 8.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.80% and 155.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $509.12 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $523.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $521.73 million and $497.19 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.40% for the current quarter and 5.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.50% over the past 5 years.

AEL Dividends

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.34 at a share yield of 0.89%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.33% with a share float percentage of 107.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Equity Investment Life Holding Company having a total of 330 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.27 million shares worth more than $516.39 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 14.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $385.31 million and represent 10.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.07% shares in the company for having 5.61 million shares of worth $188.8 million while later fund manager owns 2.52 million shares of worth $80.29 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.