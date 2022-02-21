Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: ABG) Share Prices Gained By $1.01

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 0.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.34B, closed the last trade at $186.33 per share which meant it gained $1.01 on the day or 0.55% during that session. The ABG stock price is -23.95% off its 52-week high price of $230.96 and 21.41% above the 52-week low of $146.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 313.30K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $6.21.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) trade information

Sporting 0.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the ABG stock price touched $186.33 or saw a rise of 1.63%. Year-to-date, Asbury Automotive Group Inc. shares have moved 7.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have changed 18.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $241.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $180.00 while the price target rests at a high of $345.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -85.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.4% from current levels.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Asbury Automotive Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.66%, compared to -3.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 39.90% and 52.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 35.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.56 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.38 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.23 billion and $2.06 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.50% for the current quarter and 63.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 38.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.50%.

ABG Dividends

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.49% with a share float percentage of 91.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Asbury Automotive Group Inc. having a total of 368 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.1 million shares worth more than $609.18 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 13.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Abrams Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 2.12 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $416.74 million and represent 9.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.63% shares in the company for having 1.3 million shares of worth $255.09 million while later fund manager owns 0.84 million shares of worth $165.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.63% of company’s outstanding stock.