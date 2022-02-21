Investor Confidence Dwindles After Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) Shares Drop By About -0.03

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) has seen 0.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $978.58M, closed the last trade at $8.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.34% during that session. The ASTL stock price is -54.76% off its 52-week high price of $13.65 and 9.3% above the 52-week low of $8.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 528.19K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) trade information

Sporting -0.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the ASTL stock price touched $8.82 or saw a rise of 7.74%. Year-to-date, Algoma Steel Group Inc. shares have moved -18.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) have changed -5.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -115.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -92.74% from current levels.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -18.33% over the past 6 months, compared to -24.60% for the industry.

ASTL Dividends

Algoma Steel Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.89% with a share float percentage of 14.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Algoma Steel Group Inc. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Saltoro Capital, LP with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $3.82 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Saltoro Capital, LP held 0.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc., with the holding of over 0.22 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.35 million and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 39165.0 shares of worth $0.43 million while later fund manager owns 8570.0 shares of worth $93070.0 as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.