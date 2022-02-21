How Will Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) Perform In Months To Come?

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.49B, closed the last trade at $104.00 per share which meant it lost -$4.2 on the day or -3.88% during that session. The WK stock price is -66.58% off its 52-week high price of $173.24 and 23.08% above the 52-week low of $80.00. The 3-month trading volume is 374.44K shares.

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) trade information

Sporting -3.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the WK stock price touched $104.00 or saw a rise of 11.43%. Year-to-date, Workiva Inc. shares have moved -20.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) have changed -9.86%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $163.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $135.00 while the price target rests at a high of $190.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -82.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -29.81% from current levels.

Workiva Inc. (WK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Workiva Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 150.00%, compared to -0.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -166.70% and -141.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $117.07 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $125.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.70% over the past 5 years.

WK Dividends

Workiva Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.26% with a share float percentage of 101.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Workiva Inc. having a total of 396 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.09 million shares worth more than $576.84 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.37 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $475.47 million and represent 7.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.43% shares in the company for having 1.1 million shares of worth $154.72 million while later fund manager owns 1.0 million shares of worth $148.83 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.20% of company’s outstanding stock.