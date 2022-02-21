How Will Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) has seen 0.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.00B, closed the last trade at $8.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -1.11% during that session. The CURV stock price is -271.67% off its 52-week high price of $33.19 and 11.53% above the 52-week low of $7.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 795.41K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) trade information

Sporting -1.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the CURV stock price touched $8.93 or saw a rise of 6.0%. Year-to-date, Torrid Holdings Inc. shares have moved -9.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) have changed 4.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -135.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.18% from current levels.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -69.88% over the past 6 months, compared to 18.70% for the industry.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $331.49 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $305.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -41.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.60%.

CURV Dividends

Torrid Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.58% with a share float percentage of 21.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Torrid Holdings Inc. having a total of 88 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 3.25 million shares worth more than $50.08 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 2.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co., with the holding of over 2.81 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.39 million and represent 2.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.50% shares in the company for having 1.65 million shares of worth $24.88 million while later fund manager owns 0.95 million shares of worth $14.29 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.86% of company’s outstanding stock.