How Will Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.41B, closed the last trade at $48.91 per share which meant it lost -$1.23 on the day or -2.45% during that session. The TDC stock price is -21.41% off its 52-week high price of $59.38 and 24.25% above the 52-week low of $37.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) trade information

Sporting -2.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the TDC stock price touched $48.91 or saw a rise of 5.6%. Year-to-date, Teradata Corporation shares have moved 15.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) have changed 19.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.79.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Teradata Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.99%, compared to 16.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.90% and -26.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.60%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $477.46 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $488.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $491 million and $467.72 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.80% for the current quarter and 4.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 760.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.78%.

TDC Dividends

Teradata Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.16% with a share float percentage of 101.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teradata Corporation having a total of 497 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with over 13.11 million shares worth more than $752.12 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC held 12.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.39 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $710.71 million and represent 11.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Eagle Global Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.90% shares in the company for having 9.66 million shares of worth $546.28 million while later fund manager owns 3.48 million shares of worth $196.96 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.21% of company’s outstanding stock.