How Will Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) Perform In Months To Come?

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 0.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.08B, closed the last trade at $135.87 per share which meant it lost -$1.21 on the day or -0.88% during that session. The DAVA stock price is -26.89% off its 52-week high price of $172.41 and 41.7% above the 52-week low of $79.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 231.21K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Endava plc (DAVA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $43.11.

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) trade information

Sporting -0.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the DAVA stock price touched $135.87 or saw a rise of 7.23%. Year-to-date, Endava plc shares have moved -19.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) have changed 13.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $133.98, which means that the shares’ value could drop -1.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $113.07 while the price target rests at a high of $147.29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -8.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.78% from current levels.

Endava plc (DAVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Endava plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.00%, compared to 11.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 48.70% and 16.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.80%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $202.83 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $209.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 99.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.30%.

DAVA Dividends

Endava plc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.45% with a share float percentage of 71.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Endava plc having a total of 238 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 3.85 million shares worth more than $522.38 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 10.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BAMCO Inc., with the holding of over 2.37 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $321.32 million and represent 6.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.24% shares in the company for having 3.17 million shares of worth $430.38 million while later fund manager owns 1.29 million shares of worth $174.92 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.35% of company’s outstanding stock.