How Is II-VI Incorporated. (NASDAQ: IIVI) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.81B, closed the last trade at $71.74 per share which meant it lost -$1.63 on the day or -2.22% during that session. The IIVI stock price is -28.39% off its 52-week high price of $92.11 and 24.24% above the 52-week low of $54.35. The 3-month trading volume is 1.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.87.

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) trade information

Sporting -2.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the IIVI stock price touched $71.74 or saw a rise of 3.08%. Year-to-date, II-VI Incorporated shares have moved 4.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) have changed 11.85%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $85.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $65.00 while the price target rests at a high of $118.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -64.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.4% from current levels.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that II-VI Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.22%, compared to 15.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -19.40% and -4.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.70%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $817.41 million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $830.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 386.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.21%.

IIVI Dividends

II-VI Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.71% with a share float percentage of 104.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with II-VI Incorporated having a total of 539 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 13.37 million shares worth more than $793.91 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 12.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.06 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $656.72 million and represent 10.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.07% shares in the company for having 4.32 million shares of worth $261.48 million while later fund manager owns 2.98 million shares of worth $176.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.