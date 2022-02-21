How Is Cabot Corporation. (NYSE: CBT) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.23B, closed the last trade at $74.10 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 0.53% during that session. The CBT stock price is -1.04% off its 52-week high price of $74.87 and 35.78% above the 52-week low of $47.59. The 3-month trading volume is 404.30K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cabot Corporation (CBT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.11.

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) trade information

Sporting 0.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the CBT stock price touched $74.10 or saw a rise of 1.03%. Year-to-date, Cabot Corporation shares have moved 31.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) have changed 31.36%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $76.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $65.00 while the price target rests at a high of $88.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -18.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.28% from current levels.

Cabot Corporation (CBT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cabot Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.54%, compared to 14.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.90% and 1.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $870.53 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $927.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 199.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.86%.

CBT Dividends

Cabot Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.48 at a share yield of 2.00%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.45% with a share float percentage of 93.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cabot Corporation having a total of 366 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.05 million shares worth more than $303.24 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 10.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.81 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $290.98 million and represent 10.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.93% shares in the company for having 2.8 million shares of worth $140.25 million while later fund manager owns 1.69 million shares of worth $89.89 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.97% of company’s outstanding stock.