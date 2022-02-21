How Is Avient Corporation. (NYSE: AVNT) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 0.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.79B, closed the last trade at $52.55 per share which meant it lost -$1.29 on the day or -2.40% during that session. The AVNT stock price is -16.96% off its 52-week high price of $61.46 and 18.99% above the 52-week low of $42.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 464.23K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avient Corporation (AVNT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.56.

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) trade information

Sporting -2.40% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the AVNT stock price touched $52.55 or saw a rise of 5.21%. Year-to-date, Avient Corporation shares have moved -6.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) have changed 1.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $66.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $62.00 while the price target rests at a high of $71.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -35.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -17.98% from current levels.

Avient Corporation (AVNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avient Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.07%, compared to 14.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 46.80%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.14 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.26 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $997 million and $1.16 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.00% for the current quarter and 8.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 49.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.10%.

AVNT Dividends

Avient Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 28 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.95 at a share yield of 1.81%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.04%.

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.77% with a share float percentage of 95.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avient Corporation having a total of 351 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.58 million shares worth more than $536.86 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 12.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.21 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $427.06 million and represent 10.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.14% shares in the company for having 2.87 million shares of worth $157.93 million while later fund manager owns 2.61 million shares of worth $120.94 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.85% of company’s outstanding stock.