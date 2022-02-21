Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Velo3D Inc. (VLD)

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) has seen 0.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.40B, closed the last trade at $7.37 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.96% during that session. The VLD stock price is -78.83% off its 52-week high price of $13.18 and 33.79% above the 52-week low of $4.88. The 3-month trading volume is 998.65K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Velo3D Inc. (VLD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) trade information

Sporting 0.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the VLD stock price touched $7.37 or saw a rise of 4.53%. Year-to-date, Velo3D Inc. shares have moved -5.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) have changed 34.98%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -103.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.02% from current levels.

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -25.71% over the past 6 months, compared to 29.40% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.19 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.91 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 65.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 43.40%.

VLD Dividends

Velo3D Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.76% with a share float percentage of 75.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Velo3D Inc. having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deer IX & Co. Ltd. with over 37.86 million shares worth more than $316.92 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Deer IX & Co. Ltd. held 20.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VK Services, LLC, with the holding of over 30.35 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $254.04 million and represent 16.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Baron Growth Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.03% shares in the company for having 5.56 million shares of worth $59.83 million while later fund manager owns 3.3 million shares of worth $27.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.80% of company’s outstanding stock.