Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM)

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $103.64M, closed the last trade at $3.85 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 2.67% during that session. The SALM stock price is -77.14% off its 52-week high price of $6.82 and 56.1% above the 52-week low of $1.69. The 3-month trading volume is 246.86K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) trade information

Sporting 2.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the SALM stock price touched $3.85 or saw a rise of 8.11%. Year-to-date, Salem Media Group Inc. shares have moved 25.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) have changed 31.40%.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Salem Media Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 63.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 161.69%, compared to 4.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50.00% and 200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $66.59 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $62.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $64.48 million and $59.35 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.30% for the current quarter and 5.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -92.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.00%.

SALM Dividends

Salem Media Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.84% with a share float percentage of 29.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Salem Media Group Inc. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Verdad Advisers, LP with over 0.83 million shares worth more than $3.07 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Verdad Advisers, LP held 3.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with the holding of over 0.4 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.48 million and represent 1.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.03% shares in the company for having 0.22 million shares of worth $0.82 million while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $0.74 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.