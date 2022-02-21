Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 0.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.87B, closed the last trade at $27.16 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 1.99% during that session. The HCM stock price is -61.78% off its 52-week high price of $43.94 and 12.85% above the 52-week low of $23.67. The 3-month trading volume is 306.61K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) trade information

Sporting 1.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the HCM stock price touched $27.16 or saw a rise of 0.29%. Year-to-date, HUTCHMED (China) Limited shares have moved -22.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) have changed -9.29%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47.28, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $41.00 while the price target rests at a high of $52.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -91.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -50.96% from current levels.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HUTCHMED (China) Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -94.44%, compared to 12.10% for the industry.

HCM Dividends

HUTCHMED (China) Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.74% with a share float percentage of 33.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HUTCHMED (China) Limited having a total of 253 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 8.93 million shares worth more than $326.8 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Capital International Investors held 5.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is M&G Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 4.38 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $160.27 million and represent 2.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Fds Developing World Growth & Income Fd and New World Fund, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.41% shares in the company for having 2.44 million shares of worth $89.27 million while later fund manager owns 2.1 million shares of worth $77.04 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.22% of company’s outstanding stock.