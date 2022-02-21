HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR): What Is Good About Stock?

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) has seen 0.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.30B, closed the last trade at $38.99 per share which meant it lost -$4.43 on the day or -10.20% during that session. The HHR stock price is -74.87% off its 52-week high price of $68.18 and 21.44% above the 52-week low of $30.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 244.86K shares.

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) trade information

Sporting -10.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the HHR stock price touched $38.99 or saw a rise of 15.93%. Year-to-date, HeadHunter Group PLC shares have moved -23.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) have changed 6.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4950.68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4071.36 while the price target rests at a high of $6322.41. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -16115.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10342.06% from current levels.

HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HeadHunter Group PLC shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 120.29%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 90.90% and 104.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 87.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $59.42 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $61.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $33.19 million and $37.19 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 79.00% for the current quarter and 65.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 17.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 55.60%.

HHR Dividends

HeadHunter Group PLC is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.55 at a share yield of 1.41%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.37% with a share float percentage of 59.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HeadHunter Group PLC having a total of 172 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 5.22 million shares worth more than $266.92 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC held 10.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc, with the holding of over 3.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $157.23 million and represent 6.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fd and Price (T.Rowe) International Discovery Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.42% shares in the company for having 3.25 million shares of worth $158.66 million while later fund manager owns 1.0 million shares of worth $52.69 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.97% of company’s outstanding stock.