Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Shares Are Up 9.68% YTD

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 0.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.85B, closed the last trade at $54.86 per share which meant it gained $0.92 on the day or 1.71% during that session. The HWC stock price is -9.04% off its 52-week high price of $59.82 and 33.67% above the 52-week low of $36.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 434.37K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.36.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) trade information

Sporting 1.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the HWC stock price touched $54.86 or saw a rise of 3.48%. Year-to-date, Hancock Whitney Corporation shares have moved 9.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) have changed 2.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.39, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $62.00 while the price target rests at a high of $70.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -27.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.01% from current levels.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hancock Whitney Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.51%, compared to -11.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.90%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $323.42 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $318.44 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $320.64 million and $314.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.90% for the current quarter and 1.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -114.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.00%.

HWC Dividends

Hancock Whitney Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 18 and April 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.08 at a share yield of 1.97%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.76%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.90% with a share float percentage of 79.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hancock Whitney Corporation having a total of 341 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.42 million shares worth more than $490.97 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 12.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.66 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $408.14 million and represent 9.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.13% shares in the company for having 2.72 million shares of worth $125.1 million while later fund manager owns 2.47 million shares of worth $116.42 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.85% of company’s outstanding stock.