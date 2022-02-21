Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Forecast To Rise 36.52% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.42B, closed the last trade at $9.68 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 2.65% during that session. The GGAL stock price is -31.71% off its 52-week high price of $12.75 and 27.69% above the 52-week low of $7.00. The 3-month trading volume is 751.39K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.72.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

Sporting 2.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the GGAL stock price touched $9.68 or saw a rise of 1.12%. Year-to-date, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares have moved 2.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) have changed 9.38%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.26 while the price target rests at a high of $31.40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -224.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 76.65% from current levels.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.19%, compared to 5.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 176.90% and 475.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -24.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $377.02 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $668.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $478.62 million and $560.54 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -21.20% for the current quarter and 19.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.60% over the past 5 years.

GGAL Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.06 at a share yield of 0.62%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.62% with a share float percentage of 12.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.26 million shares worth more than $32.81 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 2.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, with the holding of over 0.87 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.75 million and represent 0.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and GMO Emerging Markets Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.83% shares in the company for having 0.99 million shares of worth $10.54 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $3.25 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.