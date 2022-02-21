Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) has a beta value of 0.22 and has seen 0.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $489.73M, closed the last trade at $8.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -2.63% during that session. The GILT stock price is -101.29% off its 52-week high price of $17.15 and 22.77% above the 52-week low of $6.58. The 3-month trading volume is 442.88K shares.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) trade information

Sporting -2.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the GILT stock price touched $8.52 or saw a rise of 6.37%. Year-to-date, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. shares have moved 20.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) have changed 9.09%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.42, which means that the shares’ value could drop -57.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.42 while the price target rests at a high of $5.42. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 36.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.38% from current levels.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -14.80% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $63.94 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $62.89 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -3.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

GILT Dividends

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.99 at a share yield of 11.62%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.52% with a share float percentage of 48.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Thrivent Financial For Lutherans with over 2.69 million shares worth more than $24.2 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans held 4.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.24 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.17 million and represent 2.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund and Thrivent Small Cap Stock Portfolio. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.07% shares in the company for having 1.17 million shares of worth $9.57 million while later fund manager owns 0.75 million shares of worth $6.73 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.