Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -1.89% Stock Price Decline

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 0.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.31B, closed the last trade at $121.54 per share which meant it lost -$2.34 on the day or -1.89% during that session. The FOXF stock price is -56.57% off its 52-week high price of $190.29 and 3.25% above the 52-week low of $117.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 171.24K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.05.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) trade information

Sporting -1.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the FOXF stock price touched $121.54 or saw a rise of 6.32%. Year-to-date, Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares have moved -28.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) have changed -9.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $190.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $160.00 while the price target rests at a high of $220.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -81.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -31.64% from current levels.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.18%, compared to 3.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.70% and 9.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 44.50%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $330.39 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $335.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $262.39 million and $268.76 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.90% for the current quarter and 24.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -6.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

FOXF Dividends

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.49% with a share float percentage of 103.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fox Factory Holding Corp. having a total of 387 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.26 million shares worth more than $760.23 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 12.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, with the holding of over 4.8 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $693.42 million and represent 11.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.63% shares in the company for having 3.63 million shares of worth $525.11 million while later fund manager owns 1.76 million shares of worth $254.86 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.19% of company’s outstanding stock.