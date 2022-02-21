First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.79B, closed the last trade at $47.27 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 0.49% during that session. The FFIN stock price is -16.35% off its 52-week high price of $55.00 and 10.66% above the 52-week low of $42.23. The 3-month trading volume is 458.30K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.38.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) trade information

Sporting 0.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the FFIN stock price touched $47.27 or saw a rise of 2.25%. Year-to-date, First Financial Bankshares Inc. shares have moved -7.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) have changed -3.45%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.83, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -5.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.38% from current levels.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Financial Bankshares Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.92%, compared to -6.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.30% and -10.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $133.3 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $131.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $126.25 million and $125.34 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.60% for the current quarter and 4.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 17.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

FFIN Dividends

First Financial Bankshares Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 20 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 1.27%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.33% with a share float percentage of 62.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Financial Bankshares Inc. having a total of 352 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.21 million shares worth more than $652.78 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 9.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.53 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $621.48 million and represent 9.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.70% shares in the company for having 3.84 million shares of worth $176.65 million while later fund manager owns 3.46 million shares of worth $175.54 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.43% of company’s outstanding stock.