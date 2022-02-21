Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Has Fallen -0.53%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.27B, closed the last trade at $43.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -0.53% during that session. The AQUA stock price is -14.68% off its 52-week high price of $49.38 and 48.91% above the 52-week low of $22.00. The 3-month trading volume is 872.14K shares.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) trade information

Sporting -0.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the AQUA stock price touched $43.06 or saw a rise of 3.47%. Year-to-date, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares have moved -7.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) have changed 9.90%.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.29%, compared to 12.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and 41.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.90%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $349.55 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $377.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -56.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.99%.

AQUA Dividends

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 31 and February 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.73% with a share float percentage of 104.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. having a total of 401 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.66 million shares worth more than $475.68 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 10.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.06 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $415.46 million and represent 9.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 3.42 million shares of worth $128.46 million while later fund manager owns 3.0 million shares of worth $112.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.49% of company’s outstanding stock.