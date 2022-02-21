EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY): What Makes The Stock Good?

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) has a beta value of 0.25 and has seen 0.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $79.88M, closed the last trade at $27.93 per share which meant it gained $1.69 on the day or 6.44% during that session. The EDRY stock price is -24.06% off its 52-week high price of $34.65 and 77.44% above the 52-week low of $6.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 41910.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 35.40K shares.

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) trade information

Sporting 6.44% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the EDRY stock price touched $27.93 or saw a rise of 6.12%. Year-to-date, EuroDry Ltd. shares have moved 46.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) have changed 46.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 24000.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32.39 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -79.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.97% from current levels.

EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that EuroDry Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.20%, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,538.70% and 1,636.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 188.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $6.41 million and $8.57 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 244.70% for the current quarter and 114.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.50% over the past 5 years.

EDRY Dividends

EuroDry Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.37% with a share float percentage of 31.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EuroDry Ltd. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.18 million shares worth more than $5.61 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 6.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.62 million and represent 4.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.46% shares in the company for having 13176.0 shares of worth $0.42 million while later fund manager owns 600.0 shares of worth $18708.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.