Equifax Inc. (EFX) Estimation And Forecast

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 0.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.73B, closed the last trade at $213.04 per share which meant it gained $1.04 on the day or 0.49% during that session. The EFX stock price is -40.87% off its 52-week high price of $300.11 and 24.02% above the 52-week low of $161.87. The 3-month trading volume is 953.15K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Equifax Inc. (EFX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.8.

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) trade information

Sporting 0.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the EFX stock price touched $213.04 or saw a rise of 6.33%. Year-to-date, Equifax Inc. shares have moved -27.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) have changed -6.83%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $297.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $255.00 while the price target rests at a high of $370.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -73.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.7% from current levels.

Equifax Inc. (EFX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Equifax Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.79%, compared to 14.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10.00% and 7.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.20%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.25 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.29 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.12 billion and $1.12 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.60% for the current quarter and 15.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 228.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.60%.

EFX Dividends

Equifax Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 19 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.56 at a share yield of 0.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.04% with a share float percentage of 93.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equifax Inc. having a total of 916 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.81 million shares worth more than $3.25 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with the holding of over 10.67 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.71 billion and represent 8.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 3.44 million shares of worth $872.27 million while later fund manager owns 3.13 million shares of worth $852.45 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.57% of company’s outstanding stock.