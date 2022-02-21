Eneti Inc. (NETI) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 0.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $252.48M, closed the last trade at $6.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -2.05% during that session. The NETI stock price is -269.81% off its 52-week high price of $24.74 and 6.43% above the 52-week low of $6.26. The 3-month trading volume is 353.93K shares.

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) trade information

Sporting -2.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the NETI stock price touched $6.69 or saw a rise of 12.66%. Year-to-date, Eneti Inc. shares have moved -13.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) have changed -7.60%.

Eneti Inc. (NETI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eneti Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 123.09%, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 99.90% and -102.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33.01 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.89 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $50.05 million and $28.68 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -34.00% for the current quarter and -16.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.60% over the past 5 years.

NETI Dividends

Eneti Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 31 and February 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.60%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.47% with a share float percentage of 24.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eneti Inc. having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Condire Management, LP with over 0.91 million shares worth more than $15.17 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Condire Management, LP held 8.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 0.36 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.03 million and represent 3.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Evermore Global Value Fd and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.42% shares in the company for having 0.16 million shares of worth $2.66 million while later fund manager owns 77623.0 shares of worth $1.1 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.69% of company’s outstanding stock.