Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Slumps 0.10%, A Gain For Bears

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.38B, closed the last trade at $30.79 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.10% during that session. The EDR stock price is -14.58% off its 52-week high price of $35.28 and 28.48% above the 52-week low of $22.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.16.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) trade information

Sporting 0.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the EDR stock price touched $30.79 or saw a rise of 4.94%. Year-to-date, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares have moved -11.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) have changed 1.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $42.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -36.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.06% from current levels.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 23.21% over the past 6 months, compared to 31.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 41.00%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.32 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.37 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

EDR Dividends

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.91% with a share float percentage of 88.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. having a total of 121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 91.98 million shares worth more than $2.64 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Silver Lake Group, LLC held 35.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with the holding of over 21.04 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $603.18 million and represent 8.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and New Economy Fund (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.35% shares in the company for having 6.13 million shares of worth $175.84 million while later fund manager owns 2.62 million shares of worth $74.99 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.00% of company’s outstanding stock.