Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Shares Have Inclined 9.69% Year To Date

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has a beta value of 2.42 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $980.52M, closed the last trade at $12.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -3.30% during that session. The ESTE stock price is -27.25% off its 52-week high price of $15.27 and 46.33% above the 52-week low of $6.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 549.96K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.34.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) trade information

Sporting -3.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the ESTE stock price touched $12.00 or saw a rise of 12.92%. Year-to-date, Earthstone Energy Inc. shares have moved 9.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) have changed -8.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $33.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -175.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.33% from current levels.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Earthstone Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 62.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 204.35%, compared to 15.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 277.80% and 252.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 165.70%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $112.86 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $168.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $36.67 million and $75.57 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 207.70% for the current quarter and 123.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 156.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.00%.

ESTE Dividends

Earthstone Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.52% with a share float percentage of 87.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Earthstone Energy Inc. having a total of 123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Warburg Pincus LLC with over 13.24 million shares worth more than $121.79 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Warburg Pincus LLC held 24.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is William Blair Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.75 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.11 million and represent 3.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.19% shares in the company for having 1.17 million shares of worth $10.72 million while later fund manager owns 0.89 million shares of worth $7.39 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.68% of company’s outstanding stock.