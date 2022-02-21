e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Shares Gain $0.02 After Investor Confidence Raised

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 0.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.43B, closed the last trade at $26.64 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.08% during that session. The ELF stock price is -26.24% off its 52-week high price of $33.63 and 9.16% above the 52-week low of $24.20. The 3-month trading volume is 462.93K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) trade information

Sporting 0.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the ELF stock price touched $26.64 or saw a rise of 4.07%. Year-to-date, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares have moved -19.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) have changed -2.52%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32.00 while the price target rests at a high of $41.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -53.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.12% from current levels.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.45%, compared to 3.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -31.80% and -50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.00%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $94.29 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $88.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -65.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.15%.

ELF Dividends

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.12% with a share float percentage of 108.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with e.l.f. Beauty Inc. having a total of 259 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.06 million shares worth more than $205.18 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 13.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.03 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $146.26 million and represent 9.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.17% shares in the company for having 3.21 million shares of worth $103.8 million while later fund manager owns 1.64 million shares of worth $47.64 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.15% of company’s outstanding stock.