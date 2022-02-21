Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.87B, closed the last trade at $28.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.94 on the day or -3.16% during that session. The DRVN stock price is -20.08% off its 52-week high price of $34.62 and 22.79% above the 52-week low of $22.26. The 3-month trading volume is 490.93K shares.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) trade information

Sporting -3.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the DRVN stock price touched $28.83 or saw a rise of 9.05%. Year-to-date, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. shares have moved -14.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) have changed -5.07%.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.18%, compared to 13.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,400.00% and 21.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 57.80%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $351.3 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $383.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $288.51 million and $329.42 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.80% for the current quarter and 16.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -154.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 48.70%.

DRVN Dividends

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.84% with a share float percentage of 165.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Driven Brands Holdings Inc. having a total of 191 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.37 million shares worth more than $126.11 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P., with the holding of over 4.04 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $116.85 million and represent 2.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.49% shares in the company for having 2.49 million shares of worth $80.92 million while later fund manager owns 2.16 million shares of worth $62.37 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.