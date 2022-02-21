Does Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 0.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.38B, closed the last trade at $16.70 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.60% during that session. The MRTN stock price is -11.62% off its 52-week high price of $18.64 and 14.25% above the 52-week low of $14.32. The 3-month trading volume is 354.44K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) trade information

Sporting 0.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the MRTN stock price touched $16.70 or saw a rise of 1.94%. Year-to-date, Marten Transport Ltd. shares have moved -2.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) have changed 3.09%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -37.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.75% from current levels.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Marten Transport Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.69%, compared to 14.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.30% and 9.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $262.42 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $253.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $227.33 million and $223.05 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.40% for the current quarter and 13.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 13.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

MRTN Dividends

Marten Transport Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 13 and April 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.16 at a share yield of 0.96%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.22% with a share float percentage of 99.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marten Transport Ltd. having a total of 269 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.13 million shares worth more than $158.94 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 12.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Victory Capital Management Inc., with the holding of over 6.04 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94.69 million and represent 7.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.03% shares in the company for having 4.17 million shares of worth $69.35 million while later fund manager owns 4.02 million shares of worth $66.88 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.85% of company’s outstanding stock.