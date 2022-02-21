Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) Slumps -1.29%, A Loss For Bears

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 0.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $871.66M, closed the last trade at $12.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -1.29% during that session. The DESP stock price is -43.93% off its 52-week high price of $17.66 and 35.04% above the 52-week low of $7.97. The 3-month trading volume is 539.36K shares.

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP) trade information

Sporting -1.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the DESP stock price touched $12.27 or saw a rise of 3.39%. Year-to-date, Despegar.com Corp. shares have moved 25.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP) have changed 33.08%.

Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Despegar.com Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.89%, compared to 14.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 73.20% and 87.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 121.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $111.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $117.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $53.25 million and $54.47 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 109.20% for the current quarter and 115.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.00% over the past 5 years.

DESP Dividends

Despegar.com Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.00% with a share float percentage of 64.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Despegar.com Corp. having a total of 116 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ancient Art, L.P. with over 4.1 million shares worth more than $49.33 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Ancient Art, L.P. held 5.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with the holding of over 3.0 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.08 million and represent 4.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BBH Partner Fund-Small Cap Equity Fd and Bernstein (Sanford C.) Emerging Markets Portfolio. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.43% shares in the company for having 1.0 million shares of worth $11.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.85 million shares of worth $10.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.