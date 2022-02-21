Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 1.26% Stock Price Incline

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) has seen 0.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.28B, closed the last trade at $67.40 per share which meant it gained $0.84 on the day or 1.26% during that session. The DEN stock price is -35.46% off its 52-week high price of $91.30 and 45.1% above the 52-week low of $37.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 557.75K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Denbury Inc. (DEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.77.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) trade information

Sporting 1.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the DEN stock price touched $67.40 or saw a rise of 5.66%. Year-to-date, Denbury Inc. shares have moved -12.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) have changed -6.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $100.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $80.00 while the price target rests at a high of $119.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -76.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.69% from current levels.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 8.81% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 54.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $296.96 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $315.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $197.07 million and $251.16 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 50.70% for the current quarter and 25.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 187.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.60%.

DEN Dividends

Denbury Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.15% with a share float percentage of 107.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Denbury Inc. having a total of 242 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.7 million shares worth more than $400.29 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 11.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.8 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $337.01 million and represent 9.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 1.35 million shares of worth $94.79 million while later fund manager owns 1.19 million shares of worth $83.46 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.37% of company’s outstanding stock.