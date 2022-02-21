Deckers Outdoor Corporation Shares Are Down -9.69% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 0.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.13B, closed the last trade at $296.26 per share which meant it lost -$3.53 on the day or -1.18% during that session. The DECK stock price is -52.4% off its 52-week high price of $451.49 and 2.37% above the 52-week low of $289.23. The 3-month trading volume is 373.39K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $8.12.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) trade information

Sporting -1.18% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the DECK stock price touched $296.26 or saw a rise of 10.15%. Year-to-date, Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares have moved -19.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) have changed -5.09%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $452.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $358.00 while the price target rests at a high of $540.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -82.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.84% from current levels.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.18%, compared to 10.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.70% and 22.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.40%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.19 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $633.39 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 39.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.30%.

DECK Dividends

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.83% with a share float percentage of 100.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Deckers Outdoor Corporation having a total of 673 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.15 million shares worth more than $1.49 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 15.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.75 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $990.76 million and represent 10.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 0.78 million shares of worth $280.89 million while later fund manager owns 0.75 million shares of worth $295.44 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.