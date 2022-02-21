Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) Must Gain 39.42% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 0.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.12B, closed the last trade at $31.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -0.26% during that session. The CRTO stock price is -50.19% off its 52-week high price of $46.65 and 5.67% above the 52-week low of $29.30. The 3-month trading volume is 397.86K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Criteo S.A. (CRTO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.08.

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) trade information

Sporting -0.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the CRTO stock price touched $31.06 or saw a rise of 2.72%. Year-to-date, Criteo S.A. shares have moved -20.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have changed -10.36%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37.00 while the price target rests at a high of $66.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -112.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.12% from current levels.

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Criteo S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.76%, compared to 20.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.20% and 4.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.30%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $273.92 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $234.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $253.17 million and $213.41 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.20% for the current quarter and 9.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -16.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -4.87%.

CRTO Dividends

Criteo S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.49% with a share float percentage of 93.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Criteo S.A. having a total of 195 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with over 5.06 million shares worth more than $185.32 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Neuberger Berman Group, LLC held 8.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is DnB Asset Management AS, with the holding of over 4.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $180.2 million and represent 7.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and AB Discovery Value Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.57% shares in the company for having 2.17 million shares of worth $81.42 million while later fund manager owns 1.02 million shares of worth $38.44 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.69% of company’s outstanding stock.