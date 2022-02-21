Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 0.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.14B, closed the last trade at $132.50 per share which meant it gained $2.07 on the day or 1.59% during that session. The CBRL stock price is -34.96% off its 52-week high price of $178.82 and 15.63% above the 52-week low of $111.79. The 3-month trading volume is 335.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.72.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) trade information

Sporting 1.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the CBRL stock price touched $132.50 or saw a rise of 1.37%. Year-to-date, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. shares have moved 3.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have changed 10.44%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $135.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $120.00 while the price target rests at a high of $145.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -9.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.43% from current levels.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.02%, compared to 22.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 145.70% and 29.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.00%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $877.57 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $790.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.40% over the past 5 years.

CBRL Dividends

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 5.20 at a share yield of 3.92%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.48% with a share float percentage of 86.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. having a total of 389 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.51 million shares worth more than $350.45 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 10.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.25 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $314.22 million and represent 9.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 0.67 million shares of worth $94.36 million while later fund manager owns 0.64 million shares of worth $85.04 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.71% of company’s outstanding stock.