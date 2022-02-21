Could Semtech Corporation (SMTC)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 0.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.70B, closed the last trade at $69.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -0.78% during that session. The SMTC stock price is -35.95% off its 52-week high price of $94.92 and 16.97% above the 52-week low of $57.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 405.85K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Semtech Corporation (SMTC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.69.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) trade information

Sporting -0.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the SMTC stock price touched $69.82 or saw a rise of 4.28%. Year-to-date, Semtech Corporation shares have moved -21.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) have changed -6.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $97.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $83.00 while the price target rests at a high of $108.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -54.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.88% from current levels.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Semtech Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.14%, compared to 32.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.30% and 32.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.30%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $189.35 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $192.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 91.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.50%.

SMTC Dividends

Semtech Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.63% with a share float percentage of 100.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Semtech Corporation having a total of 390 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.85 million shares worth more than $534.26 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 10.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.39 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $498.25 million and represent 9.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 1.81 million shares of worth $141.44 million while later fund manager owns 1.75 million shares of worth $149.01 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.