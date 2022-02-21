Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) Surprises Wall Street With -5.07% Stock Price Loss

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $143.59M, closed the last trade at $4.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -5.07% during that session. The CRTX stock price is -2616.7% off its 52-week high price of $121.98 and -2.45% below the 52-week low of $4.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.68.

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) trade information

Sporting -5.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the CRTX stock price touched $4.49 or saw a rise of 17.92%. Year-to-date, Cortexyme Inc. shares have moved -64.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have changed -54.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -167.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.91% from current levels.

Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cortexyme Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -94.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.14%, compared to 8.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1.40% and 34.60% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -35.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.30%.

CRTX Dividends

Cortexyme Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.03% with a share float percentage of 88.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cortexyme Inc. having a total of 194 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EPIQ Capital Group, LLC with over 3.95 million shares worth more than $362.39 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, EPIQ Capital Group, LLC held 13.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 3.49 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $319.62 million and represent 11.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.35% shares in the company for having 2.49 million shares of worth $228.67 million while later fund manager owns 2.23 million shares of worth $204.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 7.45% of company’s outstanding stock.