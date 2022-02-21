Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB): What Makes The Stock Good?

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has a beta value of 2.82 and has seen 0.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.12B, closed the last trade at $26.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.57 on the day or -2.12% during that session. The CLB stock price is -89.76% off its 52-week high price of $49.87 and 19.79% above the 52-week low of $21.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 432.84K shares.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) trade information

Sporting -2.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the CLB stock price touched $26.28 or saw a rise of 8.24%. Year-to-date, Core Laboratories N.V. shares have moved 17.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) have changed 1.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.50 while the price target rests at a high of $34.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -29.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.8% from current levels.

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Core Laboratories N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.89%, compared to 33.60% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $107.5 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $108.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 119.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.40%.

CLB Dividends

Core Laboratories N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 19 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.15%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.92%.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.10% with a share float percentage of 103.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Core Laboratories N.V. having a total of 266 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.14 million shares worth more than $142.69 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 11.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fred Alger Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.14 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $142.61 million and represent 11.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.75% shares in the company for having 3.12 million shares of worth $81.21 million while later fund manager owns 1.84 million shares of worth $42.22 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.98% of company’s outstanding stock.