Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX) Stockâ€™s Detailed Analysis

Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) has seen 0.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $869.65M, closed the last trade at $15.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.53 on the day or -3.28% during that session. The BWMX stock price is -220.54% off its 52-week high price of $50.10 and 20.47% above the 52-week low of $12.43. If we look at the companyâ€™s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 155.21K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.68.

Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) trade information

Sporting -3.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the BWMX stock price touched $15.63 or saw a rise of 7.51%. Year-to-date, Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. shares have moved -25.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) have changed -35.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 85690.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $527.01, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $469.22 while the price target rests at a high of $612.03. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3815.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2902.05% from current levels.

Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The companyâ€™s shares have lost -57.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.61%, compared to 8.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 44.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $140.72 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $144.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $128.82 million and $146.14 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.20% for the current quarter and -0.90% for the next.

BWMX Dividends

Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 17 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the companyâ€™s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.23 at a share yield of 14.24%. The companyâ€™s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)â€™s Major holders

Insiders own 51.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.36% with a share float percentage of 11.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are OCEANLINK MANAGEMENT LTD. with over 0.6 million shares worth more than $21.21 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, OCEANLINK MANAGEMENT LTD. held 1.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ProShares Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 0.47 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firmâ€™s total holdings are worth over $16.66 million and represent 1.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding companyâ€™s shares are ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF and Proshares Tr-Proshares Long Online/Short Stores ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.43% shares in the company for having 0.52 million shares of worth $14.19 million while later fund manager owns 36725.0 shares of worth $1.0 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of companyâ€™s outstanding stock.