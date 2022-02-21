Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM): What Is Good About Stock?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 0.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $95.99M, closed the last trade at $0.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -4.84% during that session. The ASM stock price is -110.13% off its 52-week high price of $1.66 and 11.39% above the 52-week low of $0.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 478.55K shares.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) trade information

Sporting -4.84% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the ASM stock price touched $0.79 or saw a rise of 4.82%. Year-to-date, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares have moved -8.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) have changed -10.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.25 while the price target rests at a high of $2.20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -178.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -58.23% from current levels.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -250.00%, compared to -16.60% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.23 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $13 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.84% over the past 5 years.

ASM Dividends

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.47% with a share float percentage of 3.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 0.92 million shares worth more than $0.76 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Bard Associates Inc. held 0.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 0.61 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.51 million and represent 0.60% of shares outstanding.