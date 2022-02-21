Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) investors to reap big returns again

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.77B, closed the last trade at $69.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -0.52% during that session. The ARVN stock price is -57.14% off its 52-week high price of $108.46 and 18.01% above the 52-week low of $56.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 491.12K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.73.

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) trade information

Sporting -0.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the ARVN stock price touched $69.02 or saw a rise of 12.24%. Year-to-date, Arvinas Inc. shares have moved -15.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have changed 2.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.15.

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arvinas Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19.21%, compared to 8.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.30% and 16.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 86.60%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.56 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.82 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.22 million and $5.54 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 601.50% for the current quarter and 149.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -41.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -9.00%.

ARVN Dividends

Arvinas Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.05% with a share float percentage of 96.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arvinas Inc. having a total of 290 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.05 million shares worth more than $579.64 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 13.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.8 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $312.36 million and represent 7.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.76% shares in the company for having 1.46 million shares of worth $126.12 million while later fund manager owns 1.11 million shares of worth $91.48 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.