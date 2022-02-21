Arhaus Inc. (ARHS) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Arhaus Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) has seen 0.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.09B, closed the last trade at $7.32 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 4.57% during that session. The ARHS stock price is -104.23% off its 52-week high price of $14.95 and 4.64% above the 52-week low of $6.98. The 3-month trading volume is 445.48K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arhaus Inc. (ARHS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Arhaus Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) trade information

Sporting 4.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the ARHS stock price touched $7.32 or saw a rise of 11.59%. Year-to-date, Arhaus Inc. shares have moved -44.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arhaus Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) have changed -19.65%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -132.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -63.93% from current levels.

Arhaus Inc. (ARHS) estimates and forecasts

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $211.19 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $208.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 4.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.05%.

ARHS Dividends

Arhaus Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arhaus Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.96% with a share float percentage of 60.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arhaus Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund with over 73852.0 shares worth more than $0.72 million. As of Nov 29, 2021, RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund held 0.05% of shares outstanding.