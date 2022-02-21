Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2022

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.51B, closed the last trade at $9.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.33% during that session. The AMBP stock price is -36.74% off its 52-week high price of $12.43 and 7.92% above the 52-week low of $8.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 million shares.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) trade information

Sporting -0.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the AMBP stock price touched $9.09 or saw a rise of 3.3%. Year-to-date, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. shares have moved 0.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) have changed 2.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.16.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.48% over the past 6 months, compared to 5.70% for the industry.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.09 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 377.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 51.39%.

AMBP Dividends

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 81.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.71% with a share float percentage of 75.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. having a total of 99 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 12.9 million shares worth more than $128.53 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 2.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brahman Capital Corporation, with the holding of over 7.34 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.13 million and represent 1.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Ave Maria Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.75% shares in the company for having 4.54 million shares of worth $45.25 million while later fund manager owns 3.3 million shares of worth $32.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.