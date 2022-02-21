Analysts Are Recommending SiTime Corporation (SITM) As A Buy Candidate

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) has seen 0.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.85B, closed the last trade at $186.94 per share which meant it lost -$10.94 on the day or -5.53% during that session. The SITM stock price is -82.82% off its 52-week high price of $341.77 and 59.45% above the 52-week low of $75.81. The 3-month trading volume is 362.34K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SiTime Corporation (SITM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.09.

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) trade information

Sporting -5.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the SITM stock price touched $186.94 or saw a rise of 14.5%. Year-to-date, SiTime Corporation shares have moved -36.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) have changed -8.28%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $313.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $300.00 while the price target rests at a high of $325.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -73.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -60.48% from current levels.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SiTime Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.38%, compared to 23.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 153.50% and 247.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 84.40%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $71.06 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $60.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $40.27 million and $33.06 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 76.40% for the current quarter and 82.20% for the next.

SITM Dividends

SiTime Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.61% with a share float percentage of 117.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SiTime Corporation having a total of 326 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.68 million shares worth more than $492.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 8.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 1.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $454.15 million and represent 8.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.43% shares in the company for having 0.47 million shares of worth $123.79 million while later fund manager owns 0.4 million shares of worth $120.27 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.09% of company’s outstanding stock.