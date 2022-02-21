Analysts Are Recommending Avnet Inc. (AVT) As A Buy Candidate

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.08B, closed the last trade at $41.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -0.43% during that session. The AVT stock price is -10.05% off its 52-week high price of $45.43 and 13.49% above the 52-week low of $35.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 646.81K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avnet Inc. (AVT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.27.

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) trade information

Sporting -0.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the AVT stock price touched $41.28 or saw a rise of 2.76%. Year-to-date, Avnet Inc. shares have moved 0.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) have changed 2.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37.00 while the price target rests at a high of $57.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -38.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.37% from current levels.

Avnet Inc. (AVT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avnet Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 109.23%, compared to 17.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 164.60% and 68.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.30%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.57 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.53 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 723.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.40%.

AVT Dividends

Avnet Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.96 at a share yield of 2.33%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.10%.

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.82% with a share float percentage of 99.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avnet Inc. having a total of 440 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pzena Investment Management Llc with over 12.23 million shares worth more than $452.01 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Pzena Investment Management Llc held 11.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.73 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $396.69 million and represent 9.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.60% shares in the company for having 2.82 million shares of worth $104.34 million while later fund manager owns 2.68 million shares of worth $102.3 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.