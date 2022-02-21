An In-Depth Look At The Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Stock

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has a beta value of 3.63 and has seen 0.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.45B, closed the last trade at $64.46 per share which meant it lost -$1.96 on the day or -2.95% during that session. The WLL stock price is -24.06% off its 52-week high price of $79.97 and 53.24% above the 52-week low of $30.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 489.59K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.54.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) trade information

Sporting -2.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the WLL stock price touched $64.46 or saw a rise of 10.67%. Year-to-date, Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares have moved -0.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) have changed -13.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $86.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $72.00 while the price target rests at a high of $108.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -67.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.7% from current levels.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 63.52% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 72.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $337.23 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $351.84 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $212.27 million and $269 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 58.90% for the current quarter and 30.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.19% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 445.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.59%.

WLL Dividends

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 1.55%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.53% with a share float percentage of 97.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Whiting Petroleum Corporation having a total of 297 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.0 million shares worth more than $323.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 12.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $254.99 million and represent 10.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 9.90% shares in the company for having 3.88 million shares of worth $250.67 million while later fund manager owns 1.19 million shares of worth $77.18 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.03% of company’s outstanding stock.