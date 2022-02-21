An In-Depth Look At The Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 0.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.04B, closed the last trade at $151.16 per share which meant it lost -$1.25 on the day or -0.82% during that session. The SLAB stock price is -40.24% off its 52-week high price of $211.98 and 20.51% above the 52-week low of $120.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 351.08K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.56.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) trade information

Sporting -0.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the SLAB stock price touched $151.16 or saw a rise of 6.38%. Year-to-date, Silicon Laboratories Inc. shares have moved -26.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) have changed -7.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.49.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Silicon Laboratories Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.64%, compared to 32.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.30% and -52.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.70%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200.19 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $201.94 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $242.92 million and $246.79 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -17.60% for the current quarter and -18.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 48.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.60%.

SLAB Dividends

Silicon Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.72% with a share float percentage of 104.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Silicon Laboratories Inc. having a total of 415 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.31 million shares worth more than $884.66 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 15.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.26 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $877.61 million and represent 15.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.24% shares in the company for having 2.51 million shares of worth $473.03 million while later fund manager owns 1.15 million shares of worth $161.68 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.87% of company’s outstanding stock.